One of the most iconic landmarks in Philly is located in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, a place many tourists and locals alike have visited. The “Rocky” statue and “Rocky” steps there have been a major attraction since the famous “Rocky” movies, and likely will be for years to come.
That’s probably why a Patriots fan targeted that particular area for a recent prank he pulled off.
It’s unclear exactly when it happened, but judging by this photo which has recently surfaced, we do know the fan was able to successfully put a Tom Brady jersey on the statue, as if the figurine is actually wearing it.
Rocky Balboa, who was played by Sylvester Stallone in the movie, was big on embracing the underdog role, so we’re having a hard time buying him supporting the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.