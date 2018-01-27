One of the most iconic landmarks in Philly is located in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, a place many tourists and locals alike have visited. The “Rocky” statue and “Rocky” steps there have been a major attraction since the famous “Rocky” movies, and likely will be for years to come.

That’s probably why a Patriots fan targeted that particular area for a recent prank he pulled off.

It’s unclear exactly when it happened, but judging by this photo which has recently surfaced, we do know the fan was able to successfully put a Tom Brady jersey on the statue, as if the figurine is actually wearing it.

Rocky is officially on the TB 12 method for his upcoming fight pic.twitter.com/SeVhAFHX0B — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) January 27, 2018

Rocky Balboa, who was played by Sylvester Stallone in the movie, was big on embracing the underdog role, so we’re having a hard time buying him supporting the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.