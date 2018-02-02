Patriots fans certainly don’t lack confidence, that’s for sure.

One particular fan is already counting his chickens before they hatch, as he got a Super Bowl LII champions tattoo, adding to the five other previous ones he has.

The fan shared the photo of the tattoos on his back via an Instagram post, and even rolled with “Six Time Super Bowl Champions” as the caption, and “U.S. Bank Stadium” as the location.

Gotta love that he even tagged a number of Patriots players as well. This one might come back to haunt him.