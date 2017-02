Patriots fans will go to great lengths to support Tom Brady.

The five-time Super Bowl winner has brought the New England area plenty of joy, and fans will do whatever they can to repay the favor.

That includes getting a tattoo of TB12 on their butt.

Apparently, Pats fans have been flocking to get inked after the Patriots’ big win in Super Bowl LI, and one particular person got one on his backside. NESN has the photos to prove it.