New England Patriots fans have one simple question after Sunday’s AFC Championship game victory—where is Roger?

Gillette Stadium erupted with a “Where is Roger?” chant during Sunday’s 36-17 drubbing of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the arch-nemesis for hitting Tom Brady with a four-game suspension for his role in the Deflategate scandal, was in Atlanta for the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons. He didn’t attend Sunday’s AFC Championship game, though.

Patriots fans were well aware of that fact, and had a good time at Goodell’s expense.

Check out this “Where is Roger?” chant which broke out during the game.

There was also a “ROG-ER, ROG-ER!” chant as well.

Folks knew this was going to happen as soon as the NFL revealed Goodell would spend a second consecutive week in Atlanta as opposed to making the trip to New England. This probably had more to do with the Falcons only playing one more game at their current stadium, but don’t spoil the fun for Patriots fans.

If Brady helps the Patriots win the Super Bowl in two weeks, fans won’t have to ask—Goodell will be right there on stage handing the Lombardi Trophy to Brady.