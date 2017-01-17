The New England Patriots haven’t been behind on the scoreboard since a late November game against the New York Jets.

According to NFL Research, the Patriots haven’t trailed in a game since Week 12, a stretch of over six games and roughly 360 minutes of real game time.

The @Patriots have not trailed in a game since Wk 12 They have gone 361 minutes, 56 seconds of game time without trailing (more than 6 gms) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 17, 2017

The Jets took a 17-13 lead on the Patriots with 10:17 left in the fourth quarter on Nov. 27. New England proceeded to score the game’s final nine points, escaping with a 22-17 win.

The Patriots haven’t trailed since. During wins over the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Jets, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, the Patriots never faced a deficit.

New England hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team they beat in Week 7 (while also never trailing in the game), in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.