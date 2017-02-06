The Patriots erased a 25-point deficit and staged the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history Sunday, beating the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

But they didn’t erase a whiteboard in the locker room that presumably outlined their game plan, according to USA Today.

After the Patriots’ celebration had moved on from the locker room at NRG Stadium in Houston, photographer Josh Peter came across a blank board, flipped it over and found this.

The board contained Patriot-speak like “Do Your Job” and time-honored football adages like “Defense Wins Championships.” But there appears to be some fine print, including specific instructions on each down as well as the red zone.

Such carelessness seems out of character for a franchise as meticulous as the Patriots. However, they tailor their game plan to the opponent. That’s how Chris Hogan and James White have become instant stars in the last two weeks.

What worked against the Falcons might not work against another opponent. So this isn’t some kind of Imitation Game-like revelation that will bring down the Patriots dynasty.

Still, someone is probably getting an earful from Bill Belichick for not erasing the board.

[CBS Sports]