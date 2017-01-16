New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will not be leaving his current post to take a head coaching job.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, McDaniels officially withdrew his name from consideration for the San Francisco 49ers’ opening—choosing instead to stay with the Patriots for at least the 2017 season.

#Patriots OC Josh McDaniels is stepping back from the coaching search to focus on playoffs. Means it’s Tom Cable or Kyle Shanahan for #49ers — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2017

#Patriots OC Josh McDaniels tells reporters “at this time it’s just best for my family and myself to remain here in New England.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2017

McDaniels has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Patriots since the 2012 season. He started his coaching career with the Patriots back in 2001, eventually moving up to quarterbacks coach in 2004 and then offensive coordinator in 2006. He left New England after the 2008 season to take the head coaching job with the Denver Broncos, but McDaniels only lasted 28 games—with an 11-17 record—before being fired during the 2010 season.

His second stint in New England has finally revived his head coaching stock, but it appears teams will have to wait at least another year to pry him away from the Patriots again.

“I’ve always said how grateful I am for this opportunity to work here for Mr. Kraft and his family and coach under Bill [Belichick], with a lot of great guys on our staff and have the privilege to work with the players we get to work with each day,” McDaniels said, via ESPN. “It’s a great opportunity, very thankful to be here, and very much looking forward to this week against Pittsburgh.”

McDaniels, 40, has been part of four Super Bowl teams with the Patriots. New England will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday for a chance to go back to the Super Bowl.