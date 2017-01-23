The oddsmakers say that the Patriots will beat the Falcons in a high-scoring Super Bowl LI.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Patriots are favored by three points and the over-under is 58.5. That’s the highest over-under in Super Bowl history.

The actual highest-scoring Super Bowl is Super Bowl XXIX, when the 49ers beat the Chargers 49-26 at Miami.

The games tied for the second-highest scoring Super Bowls also were blowouts. The Cowboys beat the Bills 52-17 in Super Bowl XXVII and the Buccaneers beat the Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII. Both of those games combined for 69 points.

The best high-scoring game in Super Bowl history was Super Bowl XIII, when the Steelers beat the Cowboys 35-31.

Six of the last nine Super Bowls have been decided by a touchdown or less. We’re overdue for a high-scoring shootout.