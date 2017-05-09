If the Patriots go 12-4 in 2017, it will be a disappointment.

It wouldn’t necessarily be a disappointment for the Patriots. With that record, they’d have a good chance to win the AFC East for the 15th time in the last 17 seasons and get a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Those disappointed would be the bettors who took the over.

Bovada has set the over/under on the Patriots’ 2017 win total at 12.5, according to Pro Football Talk. It’s the largest over/under win total a team has had in the last 10 years. The Steelers and Seahawks are next. Both have an over/under of 10.5.

The Patriots went 12-4 for four straight years going into last season, then finished 14-2 and won Super Bowl LI. They’ve added Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore and Kony Ealy and overhauled their running back committee. They’ve all but moved on from LeGarrette Blount and brought in Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee.

Not surprisingly, the Patriots also have the best odds to win the Super Bowl at 7-2. The last two times the Patriots have missed the Super Bowl, Peyton Manning has stood in their way.

Now, Manning can’t keep the Patriots out of the Super Bowl doing commercials.