The Patriots defense turned in a poor performance in Monday night’s game against the Dolphins, and one of the team’s veterans was none too pleased about it.

Veteran safety Duron Harmon was seen going off on his teammates on the sideline after Jarvis Landry caught a touchdown pass in the third quarter of the game, giving the Dolphins a 27-10 lead. Harmon yelled at his teammates and flailed his arms while defensive coordinator Matt Patricia looked on and watched as the heated exchange took place.

WATCH: Duron Harmon has seen just about enough from his defensive teammates pic.twitter.com/XOjZIn5cN8 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 12, 2017

Patriots fans likely felt the same as Harmon did in watching their team give up a number of chunk plays to an offense that has been mediocre this season.