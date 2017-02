A Crying Jordan appeared at the New England Patriots Super Bowl parade Tuesday.

After pulling off one of the best Super Bowl comebacks in history, the Patriots let everyone know that meant the Atlanta Falcons pulled off one of the biggest choke jobs.

A fan passed the players the sign:

A Falcons Crying Jordan Choke sign has made its way onto a float 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Y3xYXzqaK4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2017

Maybe not the highly detailed photoshop fans will see online. But it got the job done.