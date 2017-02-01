New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be with the team very long this offseason.

On the same day the news broke that the Cleveland Browns want to strike a deal for Garoppolo, Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole revealed the Patriots won’t waste long shipping him away.

This isn’t too surprising. The Patriots know they won’t be able to hold onto Garoppolo forever. This offseason seems like a great time to get some value in return for his eventual departure, especially after Tom Brady returned from a four-game ban and threw 28 touchdowns against two interceptions and now has the team playing in the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo has plenty of trade value after he joined the team as a second-round pick in 2014 and has sat behind Brady. He helped the Patriots win a few games during Brady’s suspension and teams in need view him as a potential franchise quarterback.

The Browns won’t be the only team with an interest, so this rumor is a good way for the Patriots to potentially drive up the price on the market. With Brady showing zero signs of aging, the Patriots presumably have two to three more years to groom another replacement. The fact teams like the Browns don’t sit in a similar position means the Patriots gain plenty of future-looking assets in return for Garoppolo.