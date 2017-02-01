The Patriots will defeat the Falcons in a dramatic Super Bowl LI, according to the Madden video game simulation via NFL.com.

In this make-believe Super Bowl, Tom Brady throws a red-zone touchdown pass to Julian Edelman in the final seconds and the Patriots win 27-24.

The good news for Falcons fans is that the EA Sports product predicted a 24-20 Panthers win over the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

The bad news? Madden predicted a 28-24 Patriots win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in which they came back from a 10-point deficit in the second half and Edelman caught the winning touchdown pass. That’s exactly how it happened.