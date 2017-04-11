The Pacers’ 2016-17 campaign has been one of the most disappointing ones since the turn of the century, and it’s clear the team’s losing ways is taking a toll on the players, Paul George included.

George, who was on the trading block for awhile, with the Celtics having inquired about him, has seemed a bit more frustrated on the court as the season has progressed. He’s lost his cool a few times, which is unlike him, and that’s what happened during Monday’s game against the 76ers.

The Pacers forward got tangled up with Gerald Henderson at one point in the fourth quarter, and the two players were hit with double technicals.

It didn’t stop there, though, as Henderson got ejected soon after for elbowing PG13 in the throat.

An early exit for @Pacers' Paul George and 76ers' Gerald Henderson. #GoPacers pic.twitter.com/drVvNws6rD — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) April 11, 2017

Henderson claimed it was in retaliation for a cheap shot he received beforehand.

Gerald Henderson told us Paul George elbowed him on play before Gerald elbowed him in throat. We found it. Paul elbowed him in back.#Sixers pic.twitter.com/O7VUzZ98kf — John Clark CSN (@JClarkCSN) April 11, 2017

George’s side of the story was a bit different. He played the victim role, and went off on the officials.

More George on Henderson: "He was throwing jabs & punches at my stomach all night." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) April 11, 2017

Paul George: “So he pulled me down, I get double tech for doing nothing & then throw an elbow at my neck & I get another tech for nothing." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) April 11, 2017

Paul George: “I don’t care about him (Henderson). It’s the fact that they (officials) let him do that. That’s the problem I have.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) April 11, 2017

PG13 did have a good point about the second technical foul. It was unclear what he did to warrant it. Both players were ejected, but it seemed only Henderson deserved to be, for the elbow he landed.