Paul George is set to return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the first time since being traded to the Thunder, and he appears to be prepared for whatever type of welcome he receives.

George spoke to the media ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Pacers, and was asked about how he believes he’ll be greeted by fans. Here’s what he had to say:

“Boos, I honestly wouldn’t think it would be any other way,” George said, via a video posted by Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript. “The Pacers fans outweigh the Paul George fans. That’s what I’m looking forward to. For whatever reason, I’ll be booed, but I’m gonna embrace that. I’m gonna thrive on that.”

George is probably right about the boos, and it won’t be surprising if PG13 hears them during pregame introductions. What is surprising, however, is that the Thunder currently have a 12-14 record, while the (16-11) Pacers are playing well and have won their last four games. Many assumed it would be a rebuilding year for Indiana, and understandably so, but that hasn’t been the case. Still, it seemed like trading George was the right move — for both parties involved.