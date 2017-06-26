The Indiana Pacers need to find a trade partner for Paul George in a hurry.

George made it known recently he won’t be re-signing with the Pacers when he hits the open market in 2018, instead opting for his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, if not somewhere else he gets traded.

According to Fox Sports’ Sam Amico, though, Indiana just swatted away a three-team trade involving a major name like Kevin Love:

#Pacers denied #Cavs' and #Nuggets' hopes of 3-team deal centered on Paul George and Kevin Love. Teams may revisit. #NBA — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 26, 2017

The original trade rumor came from ESPN.com:

Sources told ESPN that the Cavaliers engaged in serious three-way trade discussions leading up to the NBA draft on a deal that would have brought them George from the Indiana Pacers and landed Kevin Love, George’s fellow Eastern Conference All-Star, with the Denver Nuggets.

Those Denver Nuggets want to put a star forward next to breakout star Nikola Jokic, so it makes sense they’d gun for Kevin Love while giving up reserves such as Emmanuel Mudiay. The Cleveland Cavaliers have an interest because George is the defensive stopper the team needs to help against Kevin Durant.

The Pacers, though, don’t seem to have an interest and think they can play the market against itself. It’s a risky move—few teams will offer much more in the way of assets when they know George will hit the open market either way. While Indiana is right to want the best possible deal, it sure beats getting nothing at all.

As mentioned, the three teams might talk again.