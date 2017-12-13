Paul George expected to be booed upon returning to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the first time since being traded on Wednesday night, and Pacers fans did not let him down.

George took the court and was introduced as a member of the Thunder for the first time in front of Pacers fans, and they responded by mercilessly booing him.

The Pacers play-by-play announcer actually tried to be cordial when George came out for pregame introductions, and stated that “the Pacers welcome back forward No. 13 Paul George,” but fans responded by showering him with boos, which can be heard in the video clip below.

The reception for Paul George was about as icy as you'd expect. Boo birds flying everywhere. pic.twitter.com/KLg9gtNunI — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) December 14, 2017

It will be interesting to see how George performs against his former team in his first game back in Indiana. Fans won’t make it easy on him, though, as they’ve been booing him every time he touches the ball.