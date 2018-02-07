Zaza Pachulia is known for being a tough, physical defender, but Paul George was not intimidated by the Warriors big man on one particular play in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game.

George not only went right at Pachulia, but he also got the better of his opponent, in a big way. The highlight-reel play began with George set up on the perimeter, when he elected to put the ball on the floor, headed toward the basket. George went right at Pachulia, and the Warriors big man made contact with him near the rim. Still, that didn’t stop the Thunder forward from dunking all over Pachulia.

Paul George putting it on the Warriors pic.twitter.com/twcNKw9LH8 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 7, 2018

George missed the free throw and was unable to complete the three-point play opportunity, but it’s safe to say he got the best of Pachulia on that particular round.