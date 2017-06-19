It now only seems like a matter of time before the Indiana Pacers ship away Paul George—and the Cleveland Cavaliers will be there with open arms.

George just straight up told the Pacers he’ll hit free agency in 2018 and prefers the Los Angeles Lakers.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical had that note. But it gets even more interesting now based on the following from Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio:

#Cavs and #Pacers have indeed discussed Paul George, but Indy said to be in very early stages of making calls. Talks just beginning. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 18, 2017

#Cavs and #Pacers talks have a feel of multiple players being involved. Indy wants a deal done before Thursday's draft. #NBA — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 19, 2017

This is a big loss for Pacers fans, as George making this public tanks his trade value in the first place. Then again, the Pacers will at least get something out of his surefire departure, though they might have to watch him beat up on his old team in the Eastern Conference.

It makes sense the Cavaliers might not mind a rental year from George if it means revenge on Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors in next year’s Finals. And if the Cavaliers can pull in the title, it might be enough to convince George to ink a long-term extension next to LeBron.

The wild card here is the Lakers, who might panic due to George’s ability to win a title in Cleveland. If they really want him, the Lakers can offer the Pacers a better trade deal than the Cavaliers.

It’s going to be a wild summer, folks,