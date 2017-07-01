Paul George, in a stunning move, was traded to the Thunder on Friday night, shocking fans around the globe.

Russell Westbrook was super-excited about playing alongside the former Pacers star, as he posted this reaction on Instagram soon after.

George had a similar reaction as well. He took to Instagram shortly after Westbrook posted, and shared this photo of the two of them side by side.

The Brodie #OKC A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

Here’s the caption that accompanied the post.

The Brodie #OKC

PG13 and the Brodie — coming to a theater near you. Watch out, Western Conference.