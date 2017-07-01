Posted byon
Paul George, in a stunning move, was traded to the Thunder on Friday night, shocking fans around the globe.
Russell Westbrook was super-excited about playing alongside the former Pacers star, as he posted this reaction on Instagram soon after.
George had a similar reaction as well. He took to Instagram shortly after Westbrook posted, and shared this photo of the two of them side by side.
Here’s the caption that accompanied the post.
The Brodie #OKC
PG13 and the Brodie — coming to a theater near you. Watch out, Western Conference.