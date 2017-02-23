It was surprising to hear the Indiana Pacers might trade superstar Paul George ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Might is a good word here because the longer the rumors drag on, the more unlikely it seems a move might actually happen—even if the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are known suitors.

According to Basketball Insiders’ Steve Kyler, the asking price is simply too high for George:

A league source (whose team inquired about George) said yesterday that George would be massively expensive to obtain in trade, suggesting his team did not have nearly the assets to pursue a George trade. The same source said that anything involving him would require almost everything a team had to offer based on the stance the Pacers had this week.

This makes sense, of course. A small-market team like Indiana doesn’t just routinely obtain superstars like George. The front office might fear he leaves in 2018, but that doesn’t mean simply giving him away.

Add in this nugget by Turner’s David Aldridge:

Multiple teams around the league believe Indy isn't seriously shopping Paul George, & is gathering info rather than looking to move him now. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 22, 2017

The Pacers don’t have to trade George right now. If they eventually get the impression he won’t sign an extension, then the team can move him.

George has said he wants to compete for titles, so whether he re-ups with the Pacers will depend on how they upgrade the roster around him. For the Celtics and Lakers, waiting for George to potentially hit the market makes sense as opposed to sacrificing what they have already build to bring him on board, where he might not even stay for a long time.

So no, a George trade doesn’t seem likely, no matter how juicy the rumors become.