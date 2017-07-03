After four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Paul Millsap is now a Denver Nugget, and not because he turned down a deal from the Hawks.

The All-Star forward revealed Monday that Atlanta never even made him a contract offer in free agency.

“It was pretty simple,” Millsap told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday. “Denver, they came and they’ve been wanting me for years. They made that known. The presentation that they gave me, it felt comfortable, it felt real. At the end of the day it was going to be the team that I felt most comfortable with and Atlanta. Atlanta decided to go another direction. They didn’t want to make an offer. So it was pretty simple. Denver was the team.”

Millsap made four straight All-Star games with the Hawks, and averaged a career-high 18.1 points per game this past season.

“Definitely disappointing,” Millsap said. “I thought I meant a bit more than that to them. But it is what it is. I’m happy with the decision I’ve made. I’m happy with the team I’m with. I’m ready to get it going with them.”

It’s a shame that Atlanta didn’t even offer Millsap a contract, but understandable considering the regime change that took place this offseason. New general manager Travis Schlenk is running the show in Atlanta now, and he may not have viewed Millsap as a long-term component of the team going forward.