Paul Millsap spent four solid years with the Atlanta Hawks, and the veteran provided fans with plenty of great memories, and was part of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance as well.

The Hawks have adopted a strategy for team building that includes going younger and making the team more athletic, with a roster that allows them to space the floor and stretch out opposing defenses better. So Millsap wasn’t in their future plans.

And they sure weren’t going to be able to break for the bank for him like the Nuggets recently did, as they signed him to a three-year, $90 million deal.

Millsap responded by submitting this Instagram post to thank fans for their support over the years.

Tried to find the words to better help explain how much the fans and the city of Atlanta has meant to me but words can not explain it. From an average Joe to a 4 time All ⭐️. Atlanta I could not have done it without you. Thank you for an amazing 4 years! Thank you for embrace me and my family and for always having my back. I will always hold a special place in my heart for you. #truetoatlanta #anchormanout #untilnexttime A post shared by Paul Millsap (@paulmillsap4) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

Here’s the caption that accompanied the post.

Nice gesture.