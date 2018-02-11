Celtics legend Paul Pierce won’t have to pay for a drink in Boston as long as he lives.

Pierce helped the team win a title in 2008, and was also named Finals MVP during that epic series, coming up clutch a number of times down the stretch to help the team emerge victorious.

His No. 34 jersey was retired after Sunday’s game against the Cavaliers at TD Garden, and it was quite the ceremony. Pierce received a tribute video, and then saw his jersey get raised up into the rafters, among some of the other Celtics greats.

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge also shared some thoughts about Pierce with the fans.

And in case you haven’t seen it, here’s Pierce’s tribute video.

Inglewood made him.

Kansas shaped him.

But he was always a Celtic and that is The Truth.#ThankYouPaul pic.twitter.com/anzr8a6QDl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 11, 2018

The Truth is currently an analyst for ESPN, but he’ll always be a star among Celtics fans, no matter what he does.