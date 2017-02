Clippers forward Paul Pierce spent the majority of his career with the Celtics, and helped the team win a title in 2008.

He’ll always be a legend among Celtics fans, and is set to retire at the end of this season. So when he returned to TD Garden for the final time on Sunday, he got a great ovation from the crowd during player introductions.

It’s great to see that the fans in Boston still have love for “The Truth.”