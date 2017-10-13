Posted byon
Celtics legend/current ESPN analyst Paul Pierce turned 40 years of age on Friday, and received a clever gift from his colleagues as a result.
Pierce, who, earlier in the year, received a wheelchair from Doc Rivers and his former teammates as a retirement gift, probably knew he would be getting some sort of gag gift from the other ESPN’ers.
And they delivered.
“The Truth” received a cake that displays a photo of Pierce being pushed in the wheelchair, with “Happy 40th birthday Paul” written on it.
That’s pretty great.