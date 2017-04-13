It was cool to see the Celtics title gang back together again, well, at least Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

The two former teammates — along with Ray Allen — were a big reason why the Celtics were able to defeat the Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals, preventing Kobe Bryant from winning a sixth ring.

That particular team had great chemistry and played with a lot of passion, which played a big role in them emerging as world champions. The interactions between Pierce and Garnett were always entertaining, so it was a bit nostalgic to watch them hang out on the “court” roughly a decade later.

Garnett was invited over to Pierce’s house to hang out and shoot some video, and also talk about what made the 2008 team tick on Pierce’s basketball court. There’s a lot of cool stuff in the one-on-one, stuff I didn’t know before, and it’s certainly worth a watch. NESN has the full video, so head over there and check it out.