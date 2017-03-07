Paul Pierce is playing in his final season in the NBA as a member of the Clippers, and he’s now taking time to reflect back on his career.

Pierce recently revealed a very interesting tidbit about how he felt after the 2007 NBA Draft Lottery, when the Celtics — who were in a great position to land a top-3 pick — slid all the way down to No. 5.

“The Truth” believed that was going to be too much to overcome, and that the team would look to trade him shortly after that, moving toward a salary dump so they could completely rebuild.

Obviously, that didn’t happen, and the Celtics went on to win a title the following season. But you should read what Pierce had to say about it, and NESN has the full scoop.