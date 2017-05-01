Paul Pierce called it quits on Sunday after playing in the NBA for 18 seasons.

Pierce, who won a title with the Celtics in 2008, spent the last two years with the Clippers, who suffered their perennial playoff exit even earlier this year than usual, losing to the Jazz in seven games.

But Pierce had more important things to think about after the loss than just the score. Like, for example, his career, which officially came to an end on Sunday. He later posted this message thanking fans for their support over the years.

THANKU TO ALL MY NBA BROTHERS AND SISTERS ASSOCIATED WITH THE GAME A GAME IVE LOVED MY WHOLE LIFE BUT NOW TEADY FOR A NEW CHAPTER STAY TUNED — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

“Teady” for a new chapter, you guys.