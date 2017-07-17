Paul Pierce has returned to Boston — sort of.

The Celtics announced Pierce signed a one-day contract with the team on Monday, but unfortunately, given that it’s July, we won’t really get to see him suit up for pregame shootaround again.

But we will get the satisfaction of seeing him retire as a member of the team he spent 15 seasons with. Pierce also helped the team win a title in 2008.

Time really is a flat circle, as Pierce is now set to retire as a member of the team that selected him in the first round of the 1998 draft.

One thing’s for sure: Pierce will get plenty of free meals and drinks while dining in Boston, probably for the rest of his life. He’ll also soon have his jersey hanging from the rafters at TD Garden.