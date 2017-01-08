Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson has been given a huge opportunity with Tyler Lockett on injured reserve, and he stepped up in a big way during Saturday’s wild-card matchup against the Lions.

The Seahawks took a gamble, going for it on fourth-and-goal from nearly two yards out, and Richardson made the Lions pay.

Russell Wilson floated a pass intended for him, to the corner of the end zone, but it was underthrown. Richardson somehow managed to reach out and hauled the pass in with one hand, for one of the best catches of the year so far.

He may have gotten away with a grab of the face mask, but that’s beside the point.