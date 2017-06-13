The action-packed week for Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson is underway, with the most important event now in the books.

With DJ set to fly to Erin Hills in order to defend his U.S. Open title at some point Tuesday, his wife wrapped up her important event as well, just before he was set to leave.

Paulina Gretzky gave birth to their second child via C-section on Monday night, and again, it’s a boy.

Paulina Gretzky has delivered her baby boy, per source. Now Dustin Johnson can go win the U.S. Open for him on Father's Day. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 13, 2017

Meet the beautiful baby boy of Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson. Name to come. pic.twitter.com/O8nnGl9TAD — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 13, 2017

DJ will clearly have a lot on his plate, and his mind, heading into the defense of his title at Erin Hills. It won’t be easy for him, but he’ll likely rise to the challenge.