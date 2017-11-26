Paxton Lynch’s third career NFL start couldn’t have gone any worse.

Lynch completed only nine of 14 passes for 41 yards in Sunday’s game against the Raiders, with no touchdowns and an interception. The Broncos offense was completely anemic, and the poor play from the team’s quarterback was a major reason why.

Adding insult to injury, Lynch was forced to exit the game after hurting his ankle in the third quarter. That led to this shot of him crying while seated on the bench.

Almost feel bad for making fun of Paxton Lynch now that he's crying on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/rVlkvSJToO — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 26, 2017

It’s hard to believe that Lynch was a first-round draft pick.