Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz may have called it quits on his baseball career — for now — but that doesn’t mean he’ll never return to give it one more go.

With the Red Sox heating up, looking to make another championship run, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe asked Ortiz about the possibility of returning on Monday, and he had this to say.

“I just retired. I don’t want to be bothering anybody,” he said. “I’m like that. One of these days I’ll show up. I just want to give the guys their space.”

He clearly doesn’t want to be a distraction, but that doesn’t mean he won’t return to the team somewhere down the line. Ortiz didn’t rule it out. Former Red Sox pitcher and good friend Pedro Martinez seemed to take note of that, and shared his thoughts about it on Twitter.

Big Papi is working out, and I know he is in baseball shape, and the @RedSox could use a bit of his bat. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 6, 2017

Martinez isn’t wrong. The Red Sox lineup lacks the power to produce extra-base hits and drive in runs, as they rank 29th in home runs per game, and 10th in RBIs per game, which is pretty good, but not championship-caliber. The pitching staff has been a bit underwhelming, so they’re going to need to score more runs to make a deep run.

Will Big Papi eventually join the team this summer to help accomplish that? Stay tuned.