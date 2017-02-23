Now that the New Orleans Pelicans have acquired DeMarcus Cousins, they want to keep him on the floor as much as possible. One way the Pelicans plan to do that is by giving Cousins a place to vent so as to avoid technical fouls or worse—Cousins getting ejected or suspended.

According to NBA TV’s Jared Ginsberg, the Pelicans have instructed Cousins to go to an area near the Pelicans locker room if he needs an emotional outlet during games:

DeMarcus Cousins is set to make his @PelicansNBA debut tonight against the Rockets…@JaredSGreenberg on what to expect in the Big Easy pic.twitter.com/wCs760ruSF — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 23, 2017

One of the more emotional players in the game today, Cousins has led the NBA in technical fouls in three of the last four seasons, and currently leads this season with 19. He was suspended earlier this month after receiving his 16th technical foul with the Sacramento Kings.

The Pelicans are hoping that by giving Cousins somewhere to vent during games, it will help keep him out of trouble.