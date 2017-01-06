The New Orleans Pelicans are thinking of adding another All-Star in the frontcourt to pair with Anthony Davis.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports that the Pelicans have expressed interest in trading for Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap. The three-time All-Star has been rumored in trade talks with several teams, including the Raptors, Nuggets, Kings and 76ers.

According to Scotto, the trade talks include the Pelicans offering their first-round pick this year, a second-round pick next year and salary fillers.

Millsap, who signed a three-year, $59 million contract with Atlanta two offseasons ago, has a player option after this season and will likely test what he’s worth on the free-agent market this summer. The 31-year-old is averaging 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Aside from being a go-to scorer, Millsap is also active on the defensive end of the floor, where the Pelicans could use some help. An All-Defensive second team pick a year ago, Millsap is averaging 0.9 blocks and 1.6 steals.

This would be a huge addition to the roster if the Pelicans can pull it off.