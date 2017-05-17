It’s a long offseason, and that seems to be wearing on the Pelicans, who are watching the NBA’s final four teams battle it out in the conference finals.

Maybe whoever runs the team’s official Twitter account was bored, or maybe they realized their team may never reach that round, but for whatever reason, they felt the need to respond to a trolling fan on Wednesday.

The Pellys posted a highlight-reel video on Wednesday, showcasing their best dunks of the season, which was cool. For some reason, the troll — a Kings fan — tried to get a rise out of them with a dumb comment.

The best #Pelicans SLAMS of the season! pic.twitter.com/qDvMKJQnoU — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) May 17, 2017

But the Pelicans do not back down from anyone, and had this to say in response:

Thanks for Boogie! https://t.co/oyEiPlcoGl — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) May 17, 2017

Does this mean the Pelicans and Kings are the NBA’s newest rivalry? Doubtful.