There are no words to properly describe this tattoo of Phil Kessel that a Penguins fan recently had done on himself.

The fan decided to show his love for Kessel in the weirdest way possible. Kessel, who is nicknamed the “Hot Dog Hammer,” is now essentially immortalized on the fan’s lower thigh.

The tattoo shows Kessel riding a hot dog, with the Stanley Cup in one hand, and a jar of mustard in the other.

I heard it's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! Thanks, Brendan! #hotdoghammer #philkessel #pittsburghpenguins #pittsburghtattoo A post shared by Aaron Harding (@aaroncheat) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

Sports fans are weird.