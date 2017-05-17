There are times when Phil Kessel makes little or no impact on the ice, but on the other hand, he seems to come through in the clutch with a big goal when the team needs him most.

That’s just the type of player he is, and Pens fans have come to expect it. He’s only been with the team for two seasons, but his timeliness for scoring has made him a favorite among some of them — behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, of course.

With that said, two particular Penguins fans must really like him, because Adam and Nicole Hillman welcomed their newborn into the world on Wednesday morning, and named him after Kessel.

Meet Kessel Ryan Hillman:

Baby Kessel named after Penguins right winger Phil Kessel https://t.co/p4Pmxksqk0 pic.twitter.com/VpcLfVg1ne — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) May 17, 2017

That’s high praise for the Penguins winger.