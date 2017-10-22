Penn State destroyed Michigan on Saturday night — something they’ve been doing to their opponents all season.

Right now, the No. 2-ranked Nittany Lions are in position to possibly face Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Fans are ready for the matchup to happen, apparently. They chanted “We want Bama!” during Saturday’s game.

As for PSU, they’ll be looking to take things one game at a time. They have a brutal scheduling spot coming up, with road games at Ohio State, followed by playing at Michigan State. If they can survive those, their chances of finishing the regular season undefeated are quite good.