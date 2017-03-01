Saquon Barkley was unstoppable in the Rose Bowl and has been shooting up draft boards heading into the big day.

Penn State recently posted a video of him running the 40-yard dash, but failed to reveal what his actual time was.

Any guesses on the man 2⃣6⃣'s 40 time? ⏱️ @saquonb21 pic.twitter.com/yQw0wNAl5Z — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 23, 2017

PSU came out on Wednesday and said it was 4.33 seconds.

👏👏 Hands up if you guessed a 4.33! ((or if you reacted the same way @CoachTimBanks did😂)) pic.twitter.com/39JIDNYOj3 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 1, 2017

Given his size, if Barkley can clock in at somewhere in the low-4.3 area, he’ll draw a lot of interest from NFL teams. In comparison, Keith Marshall turned in a 4.31-second dash one year ago, and Dri Archer clocked in at 4.26 seconds three years back.