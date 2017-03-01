Posted byon
Saquon Barkley was unstoppable in the Rose Bowl and has been shooting up draft boards heading into the big day.
Penn State recently posted a video of him running the 40-yard dash, but failed to reveal what his actual time was.
PSU came out on Wednesday and said it was 4.33 seconds.
Given his size, if Barkley can clock in at somewhere in the low-4.3 area, he’ll draw a lot of interest from NFL teams. In comparison, Keith Marshall turned in a 4.31-second dash one year ago, and Dri Archer clocked in at 4.26 seconds three years back.