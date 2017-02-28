San Diego Padres stadium Petco Park currently looks like Petco Lake.

Yes, one of the most beautiful ballparks in the country currently looks like one of the most dreary, as it’s flooded and covered with mud.

Good thing @Padres are in Arizona for #Springtraining — Petco Park flooded today https://t.co/YxeVwo8kqA pic.twitter.com/EhsVhA2CQb — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) February 28, 2017

The Padres released a statement regarding the team’s plan to undo the damage, through FOX 5:

San Diego Padres spokeswoman Shana Wilson told FOX 5 an amount of rain had fallen so quickly the drainage was slow to keep up. Field crews do not anticipate any damage from the standing water. Wilson also added there is no grass on the field because they had just taken out all the dirt from the Monster Jam. Field crews planned to lay down new sod later this week.

It rarely rains in California these days, but when it does, it pours.