Pete Carroll has weighed in on the concept of two NFL teams in Los Angeles.

And Carroll’s voice has a lot of weight, considering his success in that market as USC head coach from 2001 to 2009.

“I think it’s hard having one (team), so it’s going to be harder having two,” Carroll told The Seattle Times via NFL.com.

With so much to do in Los Angeles, the only way a team can get fans to care is to win the way Phil Jackson’s Lakers did in the first decade of this century.

Or the way Carroll’s USC teams did during that time.

Carroll already is making it difficult for one of those franchises. The Rams split their two games against the Seahawks this year and will have to keep playing them twice a year.