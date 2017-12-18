Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll doesn’t see the spat between Earl Thomas and Bobby Wagner becoming much of an issue going forward.

The two veterans went back and forth after Sunday’s blowout loss, with Thomas telling reporters that Wagner shouldn’t have played hurt in the game.

Wagner got wind of it, though, and slammed Thomas on Twitter, telling him to keep his name out of his mouth, among other things.

Carroll downplayed the exchange, though, and believes the two will work it out, which he stated Monday on ESPN 710 Seattle.

“Emotions and all that,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “Guys say something that they maybe shouldn’t have said or wish they would have said it to each other or whatever. But that’s media. Your thoughts go out. And so those guys have been together a long time and they have been through a lot together and they will work everything out. I’m not worried about anything going forward. But that’s too bad that that’s what social media does.”

Sure, they may be able to make things right between them, but the Seahawks are in serious danger of missing the playoffs this year, something the organization is not used to during the Carroll Era.