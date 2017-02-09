Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning may not be taking snaps under center in the league anymore, but he’s still a very popular guy.

Exactly where he ranks among the all-time great quarterbacks is up for debate, but most agree that Manning is in the “top five” discussion. And fans are certainly still looking to garner his signature if possible, as we learned at Pebble Beach on Thursday.

Manning was playing golf in the “Million Dollar Hole-in-One for Charity” event, and that’s when he got mobbed by a large group of fans that were seeking his autograph.

The two-time Super Bowl winner did a great job of trying to accommodate everyone’s requests.