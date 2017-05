Peyton Manning seems to be enjoying life after football, and has been popping up in various locations over the past year or so.

Manning was at Chris Stapleton’s concert at Red Rocks Park and Ampitheatre in the Denver area on Tuesday night, and was invited up on stage to sing a song, because that’s what happens when you’re rich and famous.

At one point, Manning collaborated with Stapleton and performed “Tennessee Whiskey,” which made for a pretty cool performance.

Peyton Manning singing Tennessee Whiskey at the Chris Stapelton concert at Red Rocks! Everybody went nuts!!! #chrisstapelton #tenesseewhiskey #redrocks #redrocksamphitheater #awesomeness #allamericanroadshow A post shared by Yvonne (@y718) on May 24, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

Last night, I didn't think @chrisstapleton could get any better… but then he brought #PeytonManning on stage and I lost it. My review of the show will be up later this afternoon on @303magazine! A post shared by Alex Palmerton (@ahpalmerton) on May 24, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

Rock on, Peyton!