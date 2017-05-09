Quantcast
Peyton Manning statue to be unveiled, jersey to be retired
Posted by on May 9, 2017

It didn’t take long for the Colts to honor the greatest player in the history of their franchise.

Peyton Manning — “The Sheriff” — will be immortalized at Lucas Oil Stadium, it seems. The team announced on Tuesday that a statue of Manning will be unveiled out front of the stadium on Oct. 7, with his jersey being retired in the team’s Week 5 game the following day.

Colts owner Jim Irsay shared some thoughts on Manning’s legacy with the Colts, even though he finished his career and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos.

“Peyton will always be a Colt,” he said. “This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of.”

Manning said it was a “tremendous” honor and that he was humbled by it.