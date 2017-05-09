It didn’t take long for the Colts to honor the greatest player in the history of their franchise.

Peyton Manning — “The Sheriff” — will be immortalized at Lucas Oil Stadium, it seems. The team announced on Tuesday that a statue of Manning will be unveiled out front of the stadium on Oct. 7, with his jersey being retired in the team’s Week 5 game the following day.

Colts owner Jim Irsay shared some thoughts on Manning’s legacy with the Colts, even though he finished his career and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos.

“Peyton will always be a Colt,” he said. “This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of.”

Manning said it was a “tremendous” honor and that he was humbled by it.