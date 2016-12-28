Some surprising news came via Phil Jackson’s Twitter account Tuesday night, when it was announced that he and Lakers team president Jeanie Buss would be ending their engagement, effective immediately.

Buss had this to say about it afterward.

Nothing but love and respect for this man. @PhilJackson11 https://t.co/jlgNhnZvOA — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) December 28, 2016

The love of my life is the Los Angeles Lakers. I love Phil & will always. It's not fair to him or Lakers to not have my undivided attention — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) December 28, 2016

Jackson and Buss have been together for quite a while, actually. The two began dating in 1999, and continued to stay together even after Jackson took the job with the Knicks, which many thought would split them apart. It didn’t, at least not then, and the two have been engaged for four years. But the Romeo and Juliet (Lakers vs Knicks) relationship seemingly could not last.

