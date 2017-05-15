New York Knicks president Phil Jackson has a funny way of trying to show off Carmelo Anthony’s value via trade.

Whereas most looking to trade a player would talk him up or at least remain silent, Jackson has made it known he doesn’t want to rebuild with Anthony on the roster anymore and suggested he’d be better off elsewhere.

This has folks around the league buzzing, if not downright laughing at Jackson.

Look at what an Eastern Conference executive told the New York Post‘s Fred Kerber:

“Phil made a statement basically that Carmelo’s a losing type of player. Well, if he’s a loser for the Knicks, he’s going to be a winner someplace else? That obviously didn’t help.”

The source went on to talk about the return the Knicks could expect:

“People have done their homework and watched Carmelo and how he interacts and plays,” the first Eastern exec said. “Carmelo obviously needs a change of scenery, probably does a better job in a different city, but you’ve got to look at how he would fit. But I don’t think people are going to break the bank and give New York what they initially want.”

On one hand, maybe the fact the Knicks wanted to trade Anthony wasn’t too hard to figure out in the first place. On the other, Jackson openly throwing around comments the way he has is a nugget interested teams can use in trade talks. That, or this is all a very odd, odd way for Jackson to motivate Anthony for next season.

If Jackson truly wants Anthony gone, he’s gone about it in a terrible manner.