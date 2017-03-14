Here’s something you may not know: Phil Mickelson is actually one of the most analytical, outside-the-box thinkers on the PGA Tour. It’s a big reason he’s been successful for so many years.

Mickelson recently gave an in-depth interview with Golf Channel’s David Feherty, appearing on the former PGA Tour golfer’s show to talk about his game.

He provided a lot of great information in there, and it’s actually one of the more educational interviews you’ll hear a pro player give. He talked about his general approach, shot selection, what clubs he uses for different situations and more. If you’re interested in learning a bit about golf to improve your game, you’ll need to check it out.

At this point in his career, Mickelson clearly isn’t afraid to openly talk about his game, and that’s great.